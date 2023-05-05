Remains found in Rains County determined to be retired Dallas firefighter who went missing 6 years ago

Michael Chambers was a retired Dallas firefighter who was reported missing on March 10, 2017.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Officials have determined that remains found in Rains County last November are that of a retired Dallas firefighter who went missing six years ago.

In a statement, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said Rains County deputies found the remains in a wooded area just off U.S. Highway 276 east of the City of East Tawakoni on Nov. 30. DNA evidence has shown the human remains to be Michael Glenn Chambers.

When the remains were found, the Texas Rangers and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Rains County Sheriff’s Office with the recovery and investigation.

According to the HCSO, Chambers' remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth to be examined for identification.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office recently obtained the results from the examination, which led to identifying Chambers as the deceased, and contacted his family members.

“I ask for the continued prayers for the Chambers family. Mr. Chambers family have waited for answers for a long time, and I hope this brings some closure to the Chambers family," Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said. "This remains an open investigation and my office will continue to diligently investigate this case.”