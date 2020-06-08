Remains found inside truck in Brazoria County believed to be missing Panola County man

At this time, authorities say no evidence of foul play has been discovered, as it appears to be a vehicle accident.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Human remains found inside a truck in Brazoria County are believed to be that of missing Panola County man.

According to PCSO, they received a call Thursday morning from authorities in Brazoria County indicating that a vehicle matching the description of that driven by Joe Roy McMillian, who was reported missing in May, had been discovered in a body of water in their jurisdiction.

Authorities in Freeport report that while recovering two other vehicles that had left the roadway in a sharp curve and had entered a deep bayou overnight, they discovered McMillian’s truck also.

The human remains found inside the truck are believed to be that of McMillian.

Panola County Investigators are working with local authorities in that area, as well as with the Texas Rangers Service to investigate the scene.

At this time, authorities say no evidence of foul play has been discovered, as it appears to be a vehicle accident.