ALTO, Texas — Monday marked one year since three tornadoes touched down in Alto. More than a year later, some residents are still recovering.

All that week, meteorologists had predicted historic storms. What was not known that morning was the destruction the storms would bring.

"All of a sudden the window noise was just tremendous and you could hear glass breaking and the wind really coming up through the stairs and blew open the doors," resident John Burris remembered. "I mean there were trees down all over the place."

RELATED: Staying Weather Aware: What we can learn from the Alto tornadoes?

RELATED: Alto ISD to release classes early Friday due to looming severe weather threat

RELATED: TOP 19: Remembering the spring severe weather season

When the storm was over, the small town and the surrounding area was utterly devastated. Burris lived in Alto for more than 15 years. He says April 13, 2019 was unlike any other before.

"The whole roof was damaged," Burris said pointing at his home. "That truck was on top of somebody's garage. It just changed from a situation that you've been warned against and all of a sudden, it was there. And it happened and it was moved on."

The National Weather Service confirmed the next day three tornadoes tore through Alto and Caddo Mounds.

RELATED: Alto residents offer a helping hand to San Augustine following tornado

RELATED: Backpack Blessings: Alto ISD nurse provides food for students in need

RELATED: Alto ISD librarian turns damaged book room into a mobile library

After one year, things are slowly moving towards normalcy.

"There was a lot of help," Burris remembered. "The city was doing a lot of cleanup, and everybody was cleaning up their place and trying to get it to the road."

Burris says while he is looking forward to the future, he will never be able to forget the terror a tornado can bring.

"That's the only experience I've ever had with a tornado or anything that strong," Burris recalled. "Just so much power just unleashed."