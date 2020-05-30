TYLER, Texas — While the weather continues to warm up, more people are taking to the Texas waterways on their boats. However, something all Texas boaters must avoid is spreading invasive species from one body of water to another.

Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long says harmful plants like Salvania can hitch a ride on your boat and end up in the next lake you visit.

“Folks transport it a lot of times via boat or boat trailers," Long said. "It can rob the native plants of oxygen, which also passes down to marine life. It expands and it will simply take over the surface and ruin fishing, recreation, boating, swimming. This stuff is really really bad."

Since boaters cannot always see these plants and their seeds, the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife says boaters should thoroughly clean their vessels.

“We're telling the public to not only clean but also drain your boats. Dry the live wells, drain the motors, the bait buckets, clean your gear et cetera Before you leave the lake and discard this stuff,” Long said.

It is not just plants that can spread. Zebra mussels are also a well-known nuisance.

“The larvae are microscopic. They hang on in the water and your live wells and your bait buckets etc,” Long explained. “They block water systems like the intake pipes at water plants. They form a barrier on things that they attached to, on boat motors, on equipment, on piers and docks. They're sharp, they form reefs, colonies, and they're things all kinds of trouble.”

Long says hot soapy water works well to ensure boating equipment is totally clean. He also says to let equipment dry before taking it out into the water again.