TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler would like to remind you that there will be no trash collection tomorrow, June 19, in honor of Juneteenth.

Trash pick up will resume on its normal schedule on Tuesday June 20.

Individuals can download the Tyler Talks Trash app to remain up to date with pick-up schedules and receive notifications.

It is available to download free on the Apple App store or Android Google Play.