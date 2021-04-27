Could 'remote only' schools become a trend post COVID pandemic?

While some families struggled with virtual learning, others thrived in an online school environment. Let's connect the dots!

HOUSTON — As most of the country eyes a return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, on change will be sticking around: virtual leaning, at least for some students.

In fact, Houston ISD has already announced it is planning to offer a virtual option to students next school year, but details are still being worked out.

Let’s connect the dots.

Many students thrived during virtual learning

When coronavirus hit, the U.S. launched an unprecedented effort to teach all students remotely. The experiment was a struggle for many families and their students, but some kids did actually thrive.

Teachers report the kids who did well tended to be ones with social anxiety, attention deficit disorder or autism. Now school districts across the country are establishing online only schools for the next academic year.

For most of these districts, this means stand alone virtual schools with teachers dedicated to working only with remote students.

Independent model teacher led

But not all virtual schools are the same; some require students to work on online courses independently with only occasional online interaction with a teacher.

This model obviously benefits children who are comfortable setting their own pace. It also tends to work best if parents are actively involved in the process.

Other models are more teacher directed and students attend traditional classes, however, they're in a virtual setting.

Big downside: less social interaction