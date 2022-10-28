Renovated, 'inviting' Broughton Recreation Center prepares to reopen

The center is planned to reopen on Nov. 7.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The green façade of the Broughton Recreation Center reflected in the sunlight Thursday in stark contrast to the windowless, brick structure that once stood in its place.

During a tour of the soon-to-open city of Longview facility, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron showed the significant renovations to the more than 40-year-old building. The work was funded by the 2018 bond package.

According to Caron, one of the goals of the updates was making the facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard more aesthetically pleasing. He described the old Broughton as looking "institutional" with no windows other than a small sidelight in the back.