JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The renovated Buckner Park Pool will open this Memorial Day weekend.

According to the City of Jacksonville, Buckner Park Swimming Pool will open for the summer starting this Saturday, May 25.

The hours for opening weekend are:

Saturday: 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Monday: 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

The weekly pool hours will be as follows:

Monday: closed for cleaning

Tuesday- Saturday: 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Youth swimming lessons are $40 per session and must be paid in person to the Public & Community Services Office located at 1220 S. Bolton St.

The two sessions are on June 3-13 and June 17-27.

Each student receives a progress book which is filled out by instructors daily.

Sign up forms are available on the city's website.

For any questions, you may contact Kristi Marks at (903) 589-3510 or kristie.marks@jacksonvilletx.org