Renovations at Hazel Tilton Park in Jacksonville expected to include amphitheater, playground

As a part of these improvements, the former central fire station underwent demolition earlier in June for that space to be reintegrated into the park.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville is working to expand one of its parks with an amphitheater and playground.

Hazel Tilton Park, located at 174 E Larissa St., will see a few renovations, including an amphitheater, bathrooms and playground, said Daniel Seguin, city of Jacksonville director of communications and tourism.

Seguin said city officials are working to determine what type of playground would be appropriate for that space.

Hazel Tilton is near the original founding site of Jacksonville. Last year, a Texas Historical Commission plaque was placed at the park commemorating the founding of Jacksonville during the city's 150th anniversary, he said.

A time capsule was also buried in the park in 2022 and is set to be opened 50 years later in 2072.