TEXAS, USA — During a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced hair salons, barber shops, cosmetology schools/salons, nail salons and tanning salons can reopen to the public on Friday, May 8.

The news comes after Phase I of the governor's plan to reopen Texas went into affect on Friday, May 1, allowing restaurants and retail stores to reopen at 25% capacity.

According to guidelines issued by Gov. Abbott, only one customer per stylist will be allowed and clients waiting for services will need to wait outside the business unless they can maintain social distancing standards of six feet. Gov. Abbott also said said stylists should be wearing a mask at all times.

Gyms and other workout facilities can reopen on Monday, May 18, at 25% capacity. However, gyms must disinfect equipment and workout areas frequently, and showers/locker rooms are still off-limits.

Also on May 18, non-essential manufacturers may reopen. This allows management time to make their facilities safe and prepare to get employees up and running again. Additionally, businesses in office buildings may reopen on May 18 to the greater of five employees or 25% of their workforce, provided social distancing is maintained.

In regards to weddings, funerals, memorials and burials, Gov. Abbott said organizers should follow the same guidelines as churches by keeping attendees six feet apart.

Gov. Abbott says an opening date for bars is still being discussed.

As of Tuesday, 427,210 Texans have been tested for COVID-19, according to Gov. Abbott.

