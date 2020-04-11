Rep. Chris Paddie ends bid for Texas Speaker of the House, throws support behind Dade Phelan

"Republicans in the Texas House won an overwhelming victory on Tuesday. I am proud of the positive way Texans responded to our record and vision for the future," Rep. Paddie said in a statement. "Like many Members, I worked diligently to protect our Republican majority and I was very encouraged by the results. I have enjoyed visiting with my colleagues about the direction of the Texas House in recent days and I am optimistic about the House's future. Now that the results are in, I have decided to end my candidacy for Speaker and enthusiastically support my friend Dade Phelan."