Rep. Chris Paddie ends bid for Texas Speaker of the House, throws support behind Dade Phelan

MARSHALL, Texas — Just a week after announcing his candidacy for Texas Speaker of the House, Rep. Chris Paddie has decided to end that bid.
"Republicans in the Texas House won an overwhelming victory on Tuesday. I am proud of the positive way Texans responded to our record and vision for the future," Rep. Paddie said in a statement. "Like many Members, I worked diligently to protect our Republican majority and I was very encouraged by the results. I have enjoyed visiting with my colleagues about the direction of the Texas House in recent days and I am optimistic about the House's future. Now that the results are in, I have decided to end my candidacy for Speaker and enthusiastically support my friend Dade Phelan."
Paddie says he believes Phelan will make an outstanding Speaker and he looks forward to working with him and all of his House colleagues in the upcoming legislative session.
Phelan announced his bid for the role earlier this week.
More candidates are expected to file now that it's clear which party will be in control of the chamber.