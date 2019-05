TYLER, Texas —

The City of Tyler will begin construction Wednesday on Old Omen Road.

According to the city, Reynolds & Kay, Inc. will be making base repairs on Old Omen Road between University Boulevard and East Fifth Street.

Construction will begin Wednesday, May 29 through Friday, June 7, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Drivers can expect delays and lane closures.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or other unforeseen issues.