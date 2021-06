Traffic control with flaggers and a lead car will direct motorists through one travel lane. Drivers should be prepared for delays.

GRAPELAND, Miss — On Wednesday morning, crews will begin to repair a severe washout in Deep East Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), workers will begin fixing the damage on Farm-to-Market Road 2423, near Grapeland in Houston County.

