Repeat felon sentenced to 95 years for assaulting Smith County deputy

He was on parole for a felony drug conviction in 2016 when he committed this assault against the officer.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A 41-year-old man who has 13 prior criminal convictions has been sentenced to 95 years in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a Smith County deputy last year.

Christian Dewayne Smith was found guilty of assault of a public servant by a jury Wednesday and then sentenced to over nine decades in prison, the Smith County District Attorney's Office said.

On Aug. 24, 2021, deputies responded to a man wandering in the middle of State Park Highway 14 near County Road 310 pointing a gun at passing cars. The man, who was later identified as Smith, was detained, but he then bit one of the deputies on the wrist.

After he was found guilty, the jury heard evidence of Smith’s extensive criminal history, including 13 prior criminal convictions and multiple prison sentences, during the sentencing phase.