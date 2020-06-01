ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to take over as the head coach of "America's Team."

According to FOX NFL Sunday's Jay Glazer, an announcement and press conference is expected later this week.

McCarthy, 56, also met with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers about their coaching vacancies.

McCarthy lead the Packers from 2006-2017 and won a Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium on February 6, 2011.

According to DallasCowboys.com, McCarthy has a 125-77-2 career record with nine playoff appearances.

The Cowboys officially parted ways with Garrett on Sunday.