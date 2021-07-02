REPORT: Dallas Cowboys to be subject of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

ESPN's Adam Schefter says an official announcement is expected as early as Friday.

DALLAS — It appears as if HBO's "Hard Knocks" has made their selection for which NFL team to follow ahead of the upcoming season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, HBO is set to announce the Dallas Cowboys as the subject of this season's five-episode series debuting Aug. 10.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be selected to appear on this season’s five-episode series of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, per a source. An official announcement is likely to come as early as today. pic.twitter.com/37qbIrBgTZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 2, 2021

The Cowboys were also featured on the program in 2002 and 2008.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to to lead America's Team on the field after suffering a compound fracture to his ankle in Week 5 last season. The Cowboys finished the 2020-21 season with a dismal 6-10 record as a result of multiple injuries to core players.

The Cowboys are set to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9 in Week 1 to kick off the 2021-22 season.