REPORT: Former Wills Point ISD employee arrested for indecency with child

WILLS POINT, Texas — An ex-Wills Point ISD employee has been reportedly arrested for indecency with a child.



According to Van Zandt County judicial records Kenneth Faling was taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 24. He was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on $300,000 bond.



The Wills Point Chronicle reports WPISD sent a letter to families within the district alerting them of the arrest



“I regret to inform you that Ken Faling, a Former Technology Technician, was arrested by Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 24, 2023, pending an investigation regarding indecency with a child,” the letter reads, according to the Wills Point Chronicle. “At this time, Mr. Falling is no longer employed with Wills Point ISD. This alleged behavior did not occur on a Wills Point ISD campus or property.”



The district is asking parents to intact the administration office at

903-873-5100 with questions.