Report: Gregg County inmate who died while awaiting murder trial identified, no obvious foul play suspected

LONGVIEW, Texas — An Office of the Texas Attorney General report shows there were no "obvious signs of foul play" in the recent death of a Gregg County Jail inmate who was awaiting trial for a murder charge.

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office reported the inmate's death on May 4 saying that she had a medical emergency around 2 a.m.

The Attorney General report identified the inmate as Latoddra Quenice Pratt, 27, who had been in the Gregg County Jail since April 9, 2019. While an autopsy is pending, the document notes the death was likely caused naturally or by an illness.

The Longview News-Journal reported that Pratt was jailed in connection with a 2014 shooting that killed Tyson Laquay Patterson at an apartment building on South Green Street at Garfield Drive in Longview. Another man was also shot but survived, according to a document in the case.

In 2019, Pratt was initially arrested in Dallas following a traffic stop.

The man who was injured in the shooting told police a man came to the apartment with three women. One woman, who was identified as Pratt, opened the front door, and two people entered and shot at him and Patterson, according to the document.

According to the AG report, Pratt was having labored breathing in her jail cell bunk and she was unresponsive to verbal and physical stimuli. Officials also noticed her pupils were constricted and unresponsive to light.

Her vital signs were low and she was then taken to a local hospital.

Once she was pronounced dead, an investigation began and current reports list her cause of death as pending. The report also notes Pratt had a history of "hypertension, obesity, depression and anxiety."

While in the jail and at the time of her death, she was receiving treatment for her physical and mental health issues, the report stated. The Texas Rangers is investigating Pratt's death.