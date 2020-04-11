REPORT: Houston Texans signing Jacksonville native Josh McCown

Adam Schefter says he confirmed the news with McCown's agent.

HOUSTON — Jacksonville High School alum Josh McCown is signing with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter says he confirmed the news with McCown's agent.

The 41-year-old quarterback initially announced his retirement in 2019 before coming back to the NFL and signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In January 2020, McCown played in his first playoff game in his career. According to ESPN, McCown was the first player in NFL history to make his postseason debut at 40-years-old.

Texans are signing veteran QB Josh McCown, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

ABOUT MCCOWN

After graduating from Jacksonville High School, McCown went on to play three years of collegiate ball at Southern Methodist University before transferring to Sam Houston State University for his senior campaign. In 2002, he was selected in the third round (81st overall) of the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He would stay in Arizona until 2005.

In March 2006, McCown signed a contract with the Detroit Lions. In 2007, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders. In February 2008, the East Texans signed with the Miami Dolphins, but was traded to the Carolina Panthers later that year.

In 2010, McCown was signed by the United Football League's Hartford Colonials. In August 2011, he made the move back to the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. Three months later, McCown signed with the Chicago Bears.

In March 2014, he signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, in February 2015, he made the move to the Cleveland Browns. He was released by the Browns two years later.

In March 2017, McCown signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets. In March 2018, he signed another deal to stay in the green and white.