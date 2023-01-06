Report IDs man killed in Wood County officer-involved shooting in December

Vancleave did not display or use a weapon at the time of his death. He was not charged with any crimes at the time, the document stated.

QUITMAN, Texas — A state report has revealed more details about the December officer-involved shooting that left one man accused of stealing from Walmart dead in Wood County.

Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot and killed by a responding officer while evading arrest in Quitman Dec. 22 after he had reportedly committed theft at the Mineola Walmart, according to the Texas Attorney General report.

The report states Mineola police officers were called to the Walmart in Mineola about a man, later identified as Vancleave, stealing from the store. Employees said he was trying to leave the parking lot.

When officers approached the area, they saw Vancleave's vehicle and made a traffic stop. One of the officers got out to stop Vancleave, who then attempted to hit the officer with his vehicle, the report said.

The officer retreated to the police vehicle and Vancleave tried to flee. Officers chased after Vancleave's vehicle north on Highway 37 toward the city of Quitman, the document read.

Vancleave drove recklessly, swerving into opposite lanes of traffic. His vehicle lost a tire, spun around and came to a rest on West Bermuda Street in Quitman. His vehicle ended up facing the officers' patrol unit, according to the report.

The document said Vancleave and the officer both exited their vehicles. The officer fired shots and Vancleave was struck in the chest. He fell to the ground, and other officers attempted to give first aid, the document explained.

Vancleave died on the scene, the report stated.

In the report, his death is listed as a justifiable homicide with the cause of death being the gunshot to his chest.

Vancleave did not display or use a weapon at the time of his death. He was not charged with any crimes at the time, the document stated.