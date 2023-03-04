REPORT: Jackson Mahomes, brother of Patrick Mahomes, under investigation for alleged assault of waiter, restaurant owner

Video of the alleged event is circulating on social media sites like TikTok and Twitter.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson Mahomes, Whitehouse native and brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, is reportedly being accused of assault by a waiter and owner of a Kansas City-area restaurant.

The Kansas City Star reports the eatery's owner, Aspen Vaughn, said she knows Mahomes as he is friends with her stepdaughter. She reportedly told the paper Mahomes and five friends showed up at the restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Mahomes and his friends allegedly went to the employee office downstairs and repeatedly pushed a 19-year-old waiter who wanted to get in the office to get his water bottle.

CBS News reports, citing the Kansas City Star, Mahomes and his entourage went into the upstairs VIP room where Vaughn confronted them after smelling marijuana coming from the room they were in.

"Mahomes later asked to speak with Vaughn privately about the shoving incident, at which point he allegedly grabbed her by her neck in her office and kissed her at least twice without her consent," CBS News reports citing the Kansas City Star. "The grab was with enough force that it left a faint bruise on Vaughn's neck."

Video of the alleged event is circulating on social media sites like TikTok and Twitter.

CBS News reports Vaughn believed Mahomes was drunk during the encounter and she says police plan to pursue sexual assault charges against him.

"The waiter has not filed charges and is not sure whether he will," CBS News reports.

In an interview with the Kansas City Star, Vaughn stated she was in shock.

"Like you're a child and he was trying to say 'we should be a power couple, and I'm like 'clearly you're out of your mind right now'," CBS News reports citing the Kansas City Star.

CBS News says Mahomes' attorney, Brandan Davies, denied the allegations.