REPORT: Louie Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19

Credit: AP
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas., arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Rep. Louie Gohmert, who has refused to wear a mask, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Politico.

Politico reports Gohmert was scheduled to fly to Texas Wednesday with President Donald Trump, but he tested positive in a pre-screen at the White House.

During an interview in June with CNN, when asked why he didn't wear a mask, Gohmert responded, "I don't have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I've never had it. But if I get it, you'll never see me without a mask."

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.