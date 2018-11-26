TYLER — Former University of Texas and University of North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown is reportedly returning to the Tar Heel state to replace outgoing UNC head coach Larry Fedora.

According to CBS Sports, Brown and the university have agreed to terms on a deal that would bring the hall of fame coach back for another stint with the Tar Heels following Fedora's firing after seven seasons at the helm.

Brown previously served as the head coach at UNC from 1988-1997.

During his 10 seasons in North Carolina, Brown won 69 games – tied for the second most victories in school history. Brown’s Tar Heels would post winning records in his final eight seasons and go to bowl games every year beginning in 1992, including a win in the 1993 Peach Bowl, the program's first bowl appearance since 1986. The 1996 ACC Coach of the Year led North Carolina to three 10-win seasons, and the team finished in the top 25 four times, including a No. 10 ranking in 1996 and the No. 4 spot in 1997.

Brown left the Tar Heels for the Longhorns in 1998, where he would serve as UT's head coach until 2013 and see his greatest success.

Boasting the highest winning percentage (76.7 percent) in school history among coaches with at least 10 years in the position, his 158 career wins are second only to Hall of Fame coach Darrell Royal in Longhorn history. During the 2005 season, Brown guided Texas to its first national championship in 35 years after defeating Southern California at the Rose Bowl in one of the greatest games in college football history. The 2009 Big 12 Coach of the Year won two conference titles (2005, 2009), four Big 12 South Division titles and led the Longhorns to another appearance in the BCS National Championship following the 2009 season. A two-time National Coach of the Year at Texas, Brown won more than 10 games in nine consecutive seasons, and his teams posted 13 top 25 finishes, including seven in the top 10. He posted a Big 12 record 21 consecutive conference wins from 2004-06, and he led the Longhorns to bowl games in all but one season, winning 10. Brown resigned from UT after the 2013 Alamo Bowl in which the Longhorns were defeated by Chip Kelly and the No. 10 Oregon Ducks, 30-7. Charlie Strong was chosen as Brown's replacement.

Before making a name for himself in North Carolina and Texas, Brown began his successful head-coaching career with a one-year stint at Appalachian State in 1983, leading the Mountaineers to a 6-5 record. After a successful season as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma under Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer, he became the head coach and athletics director at Tulane in 1985. He led the Green Wave to a 6-6 record in his final year in 1987 and a trip to the Independence Bowl, its first bowl appearance in seven years.

Over his entire career, Brown coached 37 First Team All-Americans, six Academic All-Americans, 110 first team all-conference selections and 11 conference Players of the Year. He also coached two College Football Hall of Famers in Dre Bly (North Carolina) and Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams (Texas), and four NFF National Scholar-Athletes, including Campbell Trophy® winners Sam Acho and Dallas Griffin at Texas. Brown posted 20 consecutive winning seasons from 1990-2009, and his 225 wins from 1990-2013 were the most among FBS coaches during that span.

A native of Cookeville, Tennessee, Brown played running back at Vanderbilt and Florida State. Before his first head coaching job at Appalachian State, he served as an assistant coach at Florida State, Southern Miss, Memphis, Iowa State and LSU. A member of the Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor, Brown is also enshrined in the Rose Bowl, State of Texas Sports, State of Tennessee Sports and Holiday Bowl halls of fame. He currently serves as a college football studio and game analyst at ESPN and as a special assistant at Texas.

Highlighted by a national championship win at Texas, overall, Brown has led his teams to 22 bowl games. His 244 career victories are the 10th most by a coach in FBS history.

© 2018 KYTX