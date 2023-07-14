REPORT: More than 1/3 of Smith County residents unable to pay bills

UT Tyler and ETHNN partnership is designed to equip people by providing health, economic, education, social and legal needs in East Texas.

The presentation will be held at the Power of Partnership Symposium from noon to 2 p.m., July 18, at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

“The survey results will serve as a powerful tool in our efforts to secure grants and attract additional funding and resources to East Texas,” said Dr. Theresa Byrd, founding dean of the School of Health Professions.

The top three community needs, according to the Comprehensive Community Needs Assessment:

• 37.4% aren’t able to pay their bills

• 32.5% aren’t able to get prescription medications

• 29.3% don’t have adequate dental care

Local health professionals, researchers and nonprofits are now be able to utilize the final report to attract ample funding opportunities.

ETHNN will use their data from several collective surveys to continue informing its projects for the next three years.

“It has been an incredibly rewarding experience to partner with UT Tyler in our shared mission to address the health disparities prevalent in East Texas,” said Jackie Clay, CEO of ETHNN.