MINEOLA, Texas — A state report found a Mineola nursing home did not resuscitate an unresponsive resident during a medical emergency.

According to a state report released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a resident at Wood Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was in the nursing station and became unresponsive.

The report says the female resident was taken to her room and put in bed, though she was still unresponsive. Two registered nurses (RNs) did not check on the resident's code status and did not provide CPR to resuscitate her.

The resident was later pronounced dead.

The report found that the facility needed to complete in-service training and evaluate their effectiveness of the corrective system.

The nursing home received the worst possible rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.