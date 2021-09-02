x
REPORT: Patrick Mahomes to have surgery Wednesday to repair turf toe

The NFL Network reports foot specialist Green Bay-area surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson will perform Mahomes' procedure.
Credit: Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sits on the turf during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes is expected to undergo surgery on Wednesday for turf toe, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Rapoport reports the surgery will seek to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot and the rehab process will take several months.

The NFL Network says foot specialist Green Bay-area surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson will perform Mahomes' procedure. 

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. He went 26-of-49 for 270 yards and two picks in the loss. He was sacked three times and recorded a 52.3 passer rating.    

