REPORT: Patrick Mahomes to have surgery Wednesday to repair turf toe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes is expected to undergo surgery on Wednesday for turf toe, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as turf toe. The rehab will be several months, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2021

Rapoport reports the surgery will seek to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot and the rehab process will take several months.

