REPORT: University of Texas head basketball coach Shaka Smart heading to Marquette

According to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish, Marquette University has reached an agreement in principle to hire Smart.

It look's like University of Texas men's head basketball coach Shaka Smart is heading home to The Badger State.

After leading Texas to their first Big 12 Tournament Championship, Smart and the No. 3 Longhorns failed to make a splash, getting bounced by the 14-seed Abilene Christian University Wildcats in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats defeated the Longhorns 53-52.

Smart has spent six years in Austin and has failed to win an NCAA Tournament game. However, in 2019, the Horns brought home the NIT Championship.

Smart isn't the only big name coach to leave the 40 Acres this year. On Jan. 2, UT parted ways with head football coach Tom Herman. The same day, they announced Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian would take over the program.

Prior to making the move to Texas, Smart was the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth University for six years. While in Richmond, he led the Rams to five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including a spot in the Final Four in 2011.

Smart, a Wisconsin native, will replace Steve Wojciechowski who was fired on March 19 after seven season with the Golden Eagles.