These are the top 10 high schools in East Texas, report says

According to U.S. News and World Report, these are the top 10 high schools in East Texas along with their state and national rank.

TYLER, Texas — U.S. News and World Report publishes an annual list of the nation's best high schools.

However, you can also search the rankings for the best high schools in your state and region.

Tyler ISD Early College High School (#95 in Texas; #663 nationally) Hudson High School (#266 in Texas; #2,950 nationally) Lindale High School (#270 in Texas; #3,084 nationally) White Oak High School (#329 in Texas; #3,963 nationally) Paris High School (#351 in Texas; #4,199 nationally) Canton High School (#366 in Texas; #4,378 nationally) Mabank High School (#371 in Texas; #4,423 nationally) Spring Hill High School (#382 in Texas; #4,551 nationally) Longview High School (#393 in Texas; #4,716 nationally) Tyler Legacy High School (#401 in Texas; #4,779 nationally)

U.S. News and Wold Report uses the following factors to make their determinations:

College readiness - 30% (The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking.)

State assessment proficiency - 20% (Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.)

State assessment performance - 20% (How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News' expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households.)

Underserved student performance - 10% (Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-undeserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.)

College curriculum breadth - 10% (The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking.)

Graduation rate - 10% (The proportion of entering ninth graders who graduated four academic years later.)