Former NFL wide receiver Rashuan Woods says he's set to be named new head football coach at Tyler High

According to an Oklahoma school district, Tyler High is set to hire a new head football coach pending school board approval.

Enid Public Schools (EPS) tells CBS19, Enid High School head football coach Rashaun Woods announced on Friday he had accepted the head coaching position at Tyler High effective immediately.

According to EPS, Woods spent four seasons at Enid High School compiling an overall record of 11-32.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work and coach for such a wonderful district and community here at Enid Public Schools,” said Woods. “The administration, faculty, and parents have been nothing but supportive in its football program and coaching staff. The friendships that my family and I have made over the course of my time here will be the main thing above all that I will remember. I have given my very best to these young men and I pray it leads to future success.”

Woods was named to the Oklahoma State University Hall of Honor Class in 2022 for being an All-American wide receiver for the Pokes. At OSU, he was a two-time All-American and two-time first-team All-Big 12 member.

He was plucked by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He also had stints with the Los Angeles (San Diego) Chargers, Denver Broncos, Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Woods will take over for Ricklan Holmes who parted ways with Tyler ISD in December 2022 after 11 years at the helm.