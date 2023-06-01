UT Health East Texas sees significant increase in diabetes education program enrollment

UT Health East Texas has implemented its Diabetes University program, which is offered through telehealth.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — As Type 2 diabetes steadily climbs in the United States, UT Health East Texas has seen significant enrollment growth in its diabetes self-management training and education program.

UT Health East Texas has implemented its Diabetes University program, which is offered through telehealth. Since the launch of the program, enrollment has increased by 41 percent.

“I think the biggest thing is it has given patients in our rural areas access to our diabetes education. That’s where we’ve really made a difference," said Marci Wright, certified diabetes educator at UT Health Tyler.

The Diabetes University program at UT Health East Texas meets the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and has received a certificate of recognition from the American Diabetes Association. In order for insurance to cover payments, a physician referral is mandatory to enroll in the program.

The program provides custom diabetes self-management training, where patients learn how to meal plan, monitor their blood sugar and prevent diabetes-related complications. It also highlights information regarding physical activity, and tips on maintaining implemented goals.

“Typically the visits last an hour to an hour and a half, and it really helps you put all the pieces together,” Wright said.

Medical Nutrition Therapy is also an option for patients interested in getting a advanced meal-planning skills from an registered dietitian. Personalized menus are available based on food preferences.

“We find that even our older patients embrace it very well because they’re in their own home, so they’re more relaxed, and they can go to their pantry and grab food labels and ask us questions about food they’re eating,” Wright said.

Anyone who wants a personalized plan for managing their diabetes is encouraged to sign up, especially for people who have been recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, Wright said.

“Whatever is going on in their lives with their diabetes, we’re going to meet them where they are. We’re going to help them. We’re going to personalize the diabetes plan to whatever their situation is and really try to help them,” Wright said.