REPORT: Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history with contract restructuring

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A new restructuring of Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' contract will give him $210.6 million over the next roughly three years.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said on Twitter on Monday that the Kansas City Chiefs and Mahomes have restructured his agreement. Through the agreement changes, Schefter said Mahomes will have a guaranteed compensation though 2026.

According to Schefter's tweet, Mahomes will earn $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, which is the most money in NFL history over a four season span.