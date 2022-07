CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article as more information becomes available.

LINDALE, Texas — No injuries were reported after a lightning strike sparked a house fire Thursday morning in Smith County.

According to the Lindale Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 9 a.m. at a house in the 21000 block of County Road 4106.

Officials say the roof sustained major damage and crews are investigating further.