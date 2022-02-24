HIWAY 80 Rescue Mission seeks community help with new towel drive

The "Drying to Make a Difference" drive looks to address the shelter's towel shortage.

TYLER, Texas — The HIWAY 80 shelters in Longview and Tyler are reaching out for community support with their "Drying to Make a Difference Towel Drive".

The shelter runs more than 300 showers per day for their guests and residents. The towels are thoroughly washed after every use. However, they become prone to excessive wear and usually only last about a month.

"The cost is a struggle to maintain quality towels for people to be able to shower with and keeping them cleaned and rotated. It's an uphill battle," said HIWAY 80's Brian Livingston.

The towel drive will run until the end of March, and HIWAY 80 says they need all the help they can get. Their goal is to receive as many towels as possible to distribute new towels monthly to their guests and residents.

"We can really use a lot more," said Livingston, "It's been received well, they're starting to trickle in. But we definitely need more."

Above all, HIWAY 80 expresses their gratitude for the East Texas community. They say that no matter what drive they run, they always come through and support the causes for the shelter.

"I’d like to thank the community in East Texas," said Livingston, "Every time we put out, whether it’s a towel drive, water drive, sheets a couple months ago, the response is overwhelming. We never have a hard time meeting our needs because the community just steps up. Thank you, East Texas, for looking out for those less fortunate neighbors.”