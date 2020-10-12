House explosion in Tomball leaves one person dead

Homes nearly five miles away from the scene were rattled by the explosion, according to officials.

TOMBALL, Texas — One person is dead after a suspected gas explosion late Wednesday night at a home in Tomball, according to officials.

The scene, which is still active, is in the 200 block of Vernon Street.

According to Chief Randall Parr with the Tomball Fire Department and residents who live nearby, the explosion was so intense that homes as far as five miles away were rattled, but fortunately, there were no damages to other homes and no other injuries were reported.

"Like literally our feet just kind of shook beneath us, like what's going on," said Michele Bancroft who lives nearby. "Checked the radar for any bad weather no, just what's going on."

The City of Tomball has tweeted that there is no immediate danger to the public at this time.

City officials said when firefighters first arrived on the scene of the explosion, the home was fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get most of the flames under control.

An initial investigation is suggesting that the explosion may have been some type of gas explosion, officials said.

The person who died is believed to be a resident of the home and was inside at the time of the explosion.

