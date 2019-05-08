LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded an apartment fire Monday afternoon at Summer Green Apartments at 110 E. Hawkins Parkway.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the fire was put out in 20 minutes.

The fire department says the fire left the apartment with heavy damages. Surrounding apartments did suffer some smoke damage.

One fire received a minor burn on the shoulder while fighting the fire. He was treated on the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Residents in five units were displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced.

CBS19 staff

While firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, Judson Road from Loop 281 to Hawkins Parkway was closed. It reopened shortly after.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.