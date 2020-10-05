ARP, Texas — In Arp, dozens of residents gathered to celebrate more than a century of a life well-lived.

Helen B. Harden celebrated her 103rd birthday Saturday. While at her home, residents drove by to wave and show Harden love.

Harden's daughter and other family members were by Harden's side to celebrate her special day.

Harden was moved by the number of people who took the time to wish her a happy birthday.

She also shared a scripture with CBS19 that continues to inspire her:

"If my people that I call by my name would humble themselves and pray and seek their faith and turn from their wicked ways they will hear from heaven," Harden quoted from Second Chronicles.