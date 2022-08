OWENTOWN, Texas — East Texas Municipal Utility District issued a boil water notice for North of I-20 and Owentown after a main line broke at 2:30 a.m.

The break on the main line was 40.5 inches long on a 12-inch watermain. To fix this issue the watermain in areas of Owentown and Kings Lane were shut down and restored at 2 p.m.