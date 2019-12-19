TYLER, Texas — Some residents are concerned with the Lodge on Broadway Apartments's management, alleging they are being forced to pay rent they do not owe.

Others residents say the apartment has not done enough to fix the damage left behind by a fire earlier this year.

"I was asleep about 1:30 in the morning and heard a bunch of screaming and then next thing you know, I come running downstairs and people standing outside and all of a sudden I saw [unit] 2729 up in flames," One resident, who wished to stay anonymous, said. "Crazy thing about it fire alarms weren't going off."

In a private message between a resident and the manager given to CBS 19, the resident claims she was told by management to open her oven and turn on her stove to keep warm because there was not any heat.

"Then come to find out that's where the fire started from, the stove in the kitchen," the resident said.

The fire displaced some of the apartments residents. Some of the residents that did move back into their units say necessary repairs have not been made.

"We haven't heard anything," the resident said. "I know that [The Lodge] supposedly evicted that person for causing the fire."

Another resident says after the fire, communication between the apartment's management and them have become worse.

"After it happened, the lady in our office told us that we didn't have to pay any late fees, and we could pay rent whenever we got ready to," he said.

The resident says the rent for both October and November were paid. However, management informed him his paycheck was missing.

"That's why they started harassing my wife about it. They told her or they quietly came and told us that the manager was using everybody's rent money," he said. "They never kept the receipts or whatever."

Residents later found out one of the apartment's employees was fired for allegedly embezzling their rent money.

To avoid legal issues and breaking his lease prematurely, the resident says move into another apartment.

CBS 19 reached out The Lodge's current management for comment. They said only, "No comment."