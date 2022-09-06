Bullard residents told to start conserving water June 20

Outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BULLARD, Texas — Due to drought-like conditions, the city of Bullard will be implanting a Stage 1 Water Conservation Plan.

The following water restrictions apply:

Residents with EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

Outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited on Friday.

Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500 as provided by ordinance.

This ordinance will go into effect June 20.