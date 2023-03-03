Twisted metal hanging on top of power lines and debris covering the drive thru where customers would drive up.

KILGORE, Texas — A restaurant in Kilgore wasn’t spared from last night’s severe storms.

Michael Chubboy is the owner of Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant which serves authentic Hungarian food. Their recipes have been passed down through generations.

Chubboy was getting ready to open his restaurant with his wife when he saw the water damage, and then saw something worse outside.

"I walked around to the drive thru. It tells the whole story at the drive thru," Chubboy said.

The restaurant's roof was ripped off the top like a tuna as the storm passed through last night. Twisted metal hanging on top of power lines and debris covering the drive thru where customers would drive up.

Additional damages the restaurant suffered was a leaky roof, puddles of water on the ground, and wet boxes.

Despite being closed, customers are still coming to the restaurant. Sandra Rahill and her husband drove from Fort Worth on their way to Louisiana to get a taste of some Hungarian food.

"I was looking forward to enjoying some Hungarian food and we’re going to Hungary in October. So, I thought what a great experience," Rahill said.

Chubboy still welcomed the Rahills, despite not being able to serve them food.

"We love out clients, boy do we love out clients," Chubboy said.

As bad as the damage may look, there’s still a silver lining.

"The entire roof didn’t come off. The metal that’s on the metal joists came off," Chubboy said.

And about that leaky roof, Chubboy said, "it’s a plus for us because we can tell people we can expect aqua man to show up anytime."