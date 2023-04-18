New restaurant with Peruvian and Latin cuisine now open in Tyler

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the business thanked customers for coming out for its opening weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Tyler residents now have a new option for authentic South American cuisine. Over the weekend, INKA’s Resto-Bar opened its doors to the public.

The restaurant serves Latin and Peruvian cuisine with various dishes. Menu items include ceviche do pescado, cladode gallina, orgia de mariscos, and with a dish called leche de tigre – milk of the tiger, INKA’s Resto-Bar is a must try.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the business thanked customers for coming out for its opening weekend.