New restaurant with Peruvian and Latin cuisine now open in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Tyler residents now have a new option for authentic South American cuisine. Over the weekend, INKA’s Resto-Bar opened its doors to the public.
The restaurant serves Latin and Peruvian cuisine with various dishes. Menu items include ceviche do pescado, cladode gallina, orgia de mariscos, and with a dish called leche de tigre – milk of the tiger, INKA’s Resto-Bar is a must try.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the business thanked customers for coming out for its opening weekend.
Read more from the Tyler Paper.