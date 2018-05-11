Early voting numbers for most East Texas counties will be available shortly after 7PM.

Unofficial final results will be updated throughout the evening. Results are not official until they have been canvased. Winners will be designated by bold text.

To check out statewide election results, click here. Statewide results, courtesy of the Texas Secretary of State, are updated every six minutes.

Anderson County

Criminal District Attorney

Allyson Mitchell – Republican

County Judge

Robert Johnson – Republican

Judge – County Court at Law

Jeff Doran – Republican

District Clerk

Teresia Perry Coker – Republican

County Clerk

Mark C. Staples – Republican

County Treasurer

Tara Lambright Holliday – Republican

County Surveyor

Gene Russell – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Gary Thomas – Republican

Constable (Precinct 1)

David Franklin – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Linda Bostick Ray – Republican

Rashad Q. Mims I – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

David A. Braun – Republican

Carl E. Davis – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

James E. Todd (Republican)

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Joey Hill – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

James W. Westley – Republican

Angelina County

County Judge

Don Lymbery - Republican

Judge - County Court at Law No. 1

Joe Lee Register - Republican

Judge - County Court at Law No. 2

Clyde M. Herrington - Republican

District Clerk

Reba Ellison Squyres - Republican

County Clerk

Amy Fincher - Republican

County Treasurer

Jill Brewer - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Billy S. Ball - Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Kermit A. Kennedy - Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Donnie G. Puckett - Republican

Justin Mosley - Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Pat Grimes Grubbs - Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Bobby Cheshire - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Rodney Cheshire - Republican

Cherokee County

District Judge - 369th Judicial District

Michael Davis – Republican

County Judge

Chris Davis – Republican

Marlene Jowell – Democrat

Judge - County Court at Law

Janice Crosby Stone – Republican

District Clerk

Alison Parrot Dotson – Republican

Madeleine Ross – Democrat

County Clerk

Laverne Lusk – Republican

John Wilford – Libertarian

County Treasurer

Erin Curtis – Republican

County Surveyor

Kris Morgan – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Brenda Dominy – Republican

Minette Bryant – Democrat

County Commissioner

Steven Norton – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Tony Johnson – Republican

Edric E. Bradford – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Phillip Grimes – Republican

Caesar Roy – Democrat

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Billy M. McCutcheon - Republican

Write-in

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Rodney Wallace – Republican

Delanna (Dee) Hollis – Democrat

Carlisle ISD – Trustee

Matt Gholson

Billy Earl Moore

Joseph D. Nix

Tunya Martin Waggoner

Stacy Curbo Chote

Chris Sanders

Gregg County

District Judge – 188th Judicial District

Scott Novy – Republican

District Judge – 307th Judicial District

Tim Womack – Republican

Criminal District Attorney

Tom Watson – Republican

County Judge

Bill Stoudt – Republican

Judge - County Court at Law No. 1

Kent Phillips – Republican

Judge - County Court at Law No. 2

Vincent L. Dulweber

District Clerk

Trey Hattaway – Republican

County Clerk

Michelle Gilley – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

R. Darryl Primo – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

G. Floyd – Republican

Shannon Brown – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

B.H. Jameson – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Tim Bryan – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Talyna Bennett Carlson – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph – Republican

Robby R. Cox – Democrat

City of Longview – Proposition A

For

Against

City of Longview – Proposition B

For

Against

City of Longview – Proposition C

For

Against

Pine Tree ISD – Trustee

Aaron Klein

Mike Smith

Adam Chandler

Andrew Smith

Rob Woods

Harrison County

County Judge

Chad L. Sims - Republican

William 'Doc' Halliday – Libertarian

Judge - County Court-at-Law

Joe Black - Republican

District Clerk

Sherry Haynes Griffis - Republican

County Clerk

Liz Whipkey – Republican

County Treasurer

Sherry Rushing – Republican

Lenora Waldon Reed - Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Megan Hickey Pinson – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Robert Johnsons III – Republican

Zephaniah Timmins – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Clarice Brenda Watkins – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

R. Michael Smith – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Jay Ebarb – Republican

City of Scottsville – Proposition A

For

Against

City of Hallsville – Alderman

Brant Cain

Mike Bailey

Gary Lovelace

Guy Walker

Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 3)

Harvey Fox

Write-In

Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 4)

Shaun Borden

Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 7)

Billy M. Ridgeway

Jacob Muehlstein

Stacie McPherson

Harleton ISD – Proposition A

For

Against

Henderson County

District Judge - 173rd Judicial District

Dan Moore – Republican

County Judge

Wade McKinney – Republican

Judge – County Court at Law

Scott Law – Republican

Judge - County Court at Law No. 2

Nancy Adams Perryman – Republican

District Clerk

Betty Herriage – Republican

County Clerk

Mary Margaret Wright – Republican

County Treasurer

Michael Bynum – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Kevin Pollock – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)

Belinda Garrison Brownlow – Republican

Malakoff ISD – Trustee

Kandi Session-Walker

Rick Vieregge

Jason Dalrymple

Pat Jones

Jerry Spiva

City of Trinidad – Proposition A

For

Against

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Scott Tuley – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Randy Daniel – Republican

Eustace ISD – Proposition A

For

Against

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

James A. “Tony” Duncan – Republican

Henderson County ESD #6 – Proposition A

For

Against

Brownsboro ISD – Trustee

Sean Ray

Michele Olson Blackmon

Marsha Colley Stephens

Wes Johnson

Fred Griffin

Gerald Ray Essary

Greg Wyatt

Tracy Johnson Cook

Sheri Williams

City of Chandler – Proposition A

For

Against

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Ken Geeslin – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Milton K. Adams – Republican

Cross Roads ISD – Trustee

Keith Pryor

Diane Locke

Josh Harris

Shane Stanfield

New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 2)

Kenneth C. Rhodes

TJ Shafer

Andrew J. Wright

New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 4)

Karen Holt

Barry Ward

New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 5)

Dwayne Leach

Nacogdoches County

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Dick Tubbe – Republican

Sandy McCorvey - Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Harold Rapsilver – Republican

Dorothy Tigner Thompson - Democrat

City of Garrison – Proposition A

For

Against

Rains County

County Judge

Wayne Wolfe – Republican

District Clerk

Laura Pate – Republican

County Clerk

Linda Wallace – Republican

County Treasurer

Teresa Northcutt – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Mike Willis – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Joe Humphrey – Republican

Justice of the Peace

Paul Foley - Republican

Constable

Allen Davis – Republican

Miller Grove ISD – Trustee

Douglas Lewis

Ray Sparks

Bret Garrett

Brandon Kilpatrick

Brandon Darrow

City of Point – Mayor

Johnny Northcutt

City of Point – Council (Place 1)

Judy Luckett

City of Point – Council (Place 3)

John Ellsworth

Robert Ainsworth

City of Point – Council (Place 5)

Jerry Don Cason

Carl Good Sr.

Rusk County

County Judge

Joel Hale – Republican

Judge - County Court at Law

Chad Wes Dean – Republican

District Clerk

Terri Pirtle Willard – Republican

County Clerk

Trudy McGill – Republican

County Treasurer

Andy Vinson – Republican

County Surveyor

Dwayne Miley – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Jackie Risinger – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Darlene Childress - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)

Jana Ross Enloe – Republican

Write-In

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Pat McCrory - Republican

Janice Bagley – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Cindy Redmon - Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Robert Kuykendall – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Bennie Whitworth - Republican

West Rusk ISD – Trustee

Sandra Smith

Robert Anderson

Randy Driver

Kevin Roy

Mt. Enterprise ISD – Trustee

John Walthall

Travis Owens

Blake Webb

Leverett’s Chapel ISD – Trustee

John Duncan

Alfred Bradford Jr.

Tammy White

Larry Lilly

Carlisle ISD – Trustee

Matt Gholson

Billy Earl Moore

Joseph D. Nix

Tunya Martin Waggoner

Stacy Curbo Chote

John Kevin Childress

Chris Sanders

Laneville ISD – Proposition A

For

Against

City of Henderson – Mayor

John W. (Buzz) Fullen

Jefferey Lynn Frey

Thomas Ward

City of Henderson – Council (District 2)

Michael Searcy

Reginald Weatherton

City of Henderson – Council (District 3)

Henry Pace

City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 1)

Nell McCarson-Langford

Freddy Swann

City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 3)

Kay Wagon

Jim Reese

City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 5)

Carolyn McAllister

Brandon Jones

Mary Weems

City of Mt. Enterprise – Proposition A

For

Against

Smith County

District Judge – 241st Judicial District

Jack Skeen Jr. – Republican

District Judge - 321st Judicial District

Robert Wilson – Republican

Criminal District Attorney

Jacob Putman – Republican

County Judge

Nathaniel Moran – Republican

Michael K. Mast – Democrat

Judge – County Court at Law

Jason Ellis – Republican

Judge – County Court at Law No. 2

Taylor Heaton – Republican

Judge – County Court at Law No. 3

Floyd Getz – Republican

District Clerk

Penny Clarkston – Republican

County Clerk

Karen Phillips – Republican

County Treasurer

Kelli R. White - Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

JoAnn Hampton – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Quincy Beavers Jr. – Democrat

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Cary L. Nix – Republican

Randolph Scott – Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Andy Dunklin – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

James L. Meredith – Republican

Dustin G. Stephens - Democrat

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Thomas “Mitch” Shamburger – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)

Jon Wayne Johnson – Republican

Emergency Services (District 1) – Single Member (District 3)

Carolyn Todd

Matthew Fenwick

Emergency Services (District 1) – Single Member (District 2)

Louie Brown

Nathan Berry

Lindale ISD – Proposition A

For

Against

City of Whitehouse – Mayor

Charles Parker

City of Whitehouse – Council (Place 2)

Ginger Cardell

City of Whitehouse – Council (Place 4)

David Roquemore

City of Whitehouse – Proposition A

For

Against

Upshur County

District Judge – 115th Judicial District

Dean Fowler

Criminal District Attorney

Billy W. Byrd - Republican

County Judge

Todd Tefteller - Republican

District Clerk

Karen Bunn – Republican

Joyce Peoples – Democrat

County Clerk

Terri Ross – Republican

Claudette Bennett - Democrat

County Treasurer

Brandy Vick – Republican

Henrietta Smith – Democrat

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Dustin Nicholson – Republican

Jurel N. White – Democrat

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Jay W. Miller – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Wyone Manes – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Lyle Potter – Republican Party

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Rhonda T. Welch – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Anthony Betterton - Republican

Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 1)

Kelly Chabliss

Mallory Dippold Shelton

Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 2)

Jeff Webb

Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 4)

Tim Turner Jr.

Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 5)

Bennie Norris

New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 2)

Kenneth C. Rhodes

TJ Shafer

Andrew J. Wright

New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 4)

Karen Holt

Barry Ward

New Diana ISD – Trustee (Position 5)

Dwayne Leach

Harmony ISD – Trustee

Jeremy Seahorn

Chad D. Wade

John H. Allen Jr.

Michael Pool

Van Zandt County

District Judge – 294th Judicial District

Chris Martin - Republican

Criminal District Attorney

Tonda Curry – Republican

County Judge

Don Kirkpatrick - Republican

Judge – County Court at Law

Joshua Wintters - Republican

District Clerk

Karen Wilson – Republican

County Clerk

Susan Strickland – Republican

County Treasurer

Kenny Edwards – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Virgil Melton Jr. – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Tim West - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Wade McMillan - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Sandra Plaster - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Herbert Dunn – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Scott Shinn – Republican

Wood County

Criminal District Attorney

Jim Wheeler – Republican

County Judge

Lucy Hebron – Republican

District Clerk

Donna Huston - Republican

County Clerk

Kelley Robinson Price - Republican

County Treasurer

Becky S. Burford - Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 2)

Jerry Gaskill – Republican

County Commissioner (Precinct 4)

Russell Acker - Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)

Tony Gilbreath – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)

Janae Holland – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)

Jerry E. Parker – Republican

Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)

Cindy S. Weems - Republican

