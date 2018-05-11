Early voting numbers for most East Texas counties will be available shortly after 7PM.
Unofficial final results will be updated throughout the evening. Results are not official until they have been canvased. Winners will be designated by bold text.
Anderson County
Criminal District Attorney
Allyson Mitchell – Republican
County Judge
Robert Johnson – Republican
Judge – County Court at Law
Jeff Doran – Republican
District Clerk
Teresia Perry Coker – Republican
County Clerk
Mark C. Staples – Republican
County Treasurer
Tara Lambright Holliday – Republican
County Surveyor
Gene Russell – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Gary Thomas – Republican
Constable (Precinct 1)
David Franklin – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Linda Bostick Ray – Republican
Rashad Q. Mims I – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
David A. Braun – Republican
Carl E. Davis – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
James E. Todd (Republican)
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Joey Hill – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
James W. Westley – Republican
Angelina County
County Judge
Don Lymbery - Republican
Judge - County Court at Law No. 1
Joe Lee Register - Republican
Judge - County Court at Law No. 2
Clyde M. Herrington - Republican
District Clerk
Reba Ellison Squyres - Republican
County Clerk
Amy Fincher - Republican
County Treasurer
Jill Brewer - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Billy S. Ball - Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Kermit A. Kennedy - Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Donnie G. Puckett - Republican
Justin Mosley - Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Pat Grimes Grubbs - Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Bobby Cheshire - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Rodney Cheshire - Republican
Cherokee County
District Judge - 369th Judicial District
Michael Davis – Republican
County Judge
Chris Davis – Republican
Marlene Jowell – Democrat
Judge - County Court at Law
Janice Crosby Stone – Republican
District Clerk
Alison Parrot Dotson – Republican
Madeleine Ross – Democrat
County Clerk
Laverne Lusk – Republican
John Wilford – Libertarian
County Treasurer
Erin Curtis – Republican
County Surveyor
Kris Morgan – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Brenda Dominy – Republican
Minette Bryant – Democrat
County Commissioner
Steven Norton – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Tony Johnson – Republican
Edric E. Bradford – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Phillip Grimes – Republican
Caesar Roy – Democrat
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Billy M. McCutcheon - Republican
Write-in
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Rodney Wallace – Republican
Delanna (Dee) Hollis – Democrat
Gregg County
District Judge – 188th Judicial District
Scott Novy – Republican
District Judge – 307th Judicial District
Tim Womack – Republican
Criminal District Attorney
Tom Watson – Republican
County Judge
Bill Stoudt – Republican
Judge - County Court at Law No. 1
Kent Phillips – Republican
Judge - County Court at Law No. 2
Vincent L. Dulweber
District Clerk
Trey Hattaway – Republican
County Clerk
Michelle Gilley – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
R. Darryl Primo – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
G. Floyd – Republican
Shannon Brown – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
B.H. Jameson – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Tim Bryan – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Talyna Bennett Carlson – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph – Republican
Robby R. Cox – Democrat
City of Longview – Proposition A
For
Against
City of Longview – Proposition B
For
Against
City of Longview – Proposition C
For
Against
Pine Tree ISD – Trustee
Aaron Klein
Mike Smith
Adam Chandler
Andrew Smith
Rob Woods
Harrison County
County Judge
Chad L. Sims - Republican
William 'Doc' Halliday – Libertarian
Judge - County Court-at-Law
Joe Black - Republican
District Clerk
Sherry Haynes Griffis - Republican
County Clerk
Liz Whipkey – Republican
County Treasurer
Sherry Rushing – Republican
Lenora Waldon Reed - Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Megan Hickey Pinson – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Robert Johnsons III – Republican
Zephaniah Timmins – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Clarice Brenda Watkins – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
R. Michael Smith – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Jay Ebarb – Republican
City of Scottsville – Proposition A
For
Against
City of Hallsville – Alderman
Brant Cain
Mike Bailey
Gary Lovelace
Guy Walker
Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 3)
Harvey Fox
Write-In
Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 4)
Shaun Borden
Harleton ISD – School Board (Place 7)
Billy M. Ridgeway
Jacob Muehlstein
Stacie McPherson
Harleton ISD – Proposition A
For
Against
Henderson County
District Judge - 173rd Judicial District
Dan Moore – Republican
County Judge
Wade McKinney – Republican
Judge – County Court at Law
Scott Law – Republican
Judge - County Court at Law No. 2
Nancy Adams Perryman – Republican
District Clerk
Betty Herriage – Republican
County Clerk
Mary Margaret Wright – Republican
County Treasurer
Michael Bynum – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Kevin Pollock – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)
Belinda Garrison Brownlow – Republican
Malakoff ISD – Trustee
Kandi Session-Walker
Rick Vieregge
Jason Dalrymple
Pat Jones
Jerry Spiva
City of Trinidad – Proposition A
For
Against
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Scott Tuley – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Randy Daniel – Republican
Eustace ISD – Proposition A
For
Against
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
James A. “Tony” Duncan – Republican
Henderson County ESD #6 – Proposition A
For
Against
Brownsboro ISD – Trustee
Sean Ray
Michele Olson Blackmon
Marsha Colley Stephens
Wes Johnson
Fred Griffin
Gerald Ray Essary
Greg Wyatt
Tracy Johnson Cook
Sheri Williams
City of Chandler – Proposition A
For
Against
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Ken Geeslin – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Milton K. Adams – Republican
Cross Roads ISD – Trustee
Keith Pryor
Diane Locke
Josh Harris
Shane Stanfield
Nacogdoches County
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Dick Tubbe – Republican
Sandy McCorvey - Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Harold Rapsilver – Republican
Dorothy Tigner Thompson - Democrat
City of Garrison – Proposition A
For
Against
Rains County
County Judge
Wayne Wolfe – Republican
District Clerk
Laura Pate – Republican
County Clerk
Linda Wallace – Republican
County Treasurer
Teresa Northcutt – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Mike Willis – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Joe Humphrey – Republican
Justice of the Peace
Paul Foley - Republican
Constable
Allen Davis – Republican
Miller Grove ISD – Trustee
Douglas Lewis
Ray Sparks
Bret Garrett
Brandon Kilpatrick
Brandon Darrow
City of Point – Mayor
Johnny Northcutt
City of Point – Council (Place 1)
Judy Luckett
City of Point – Council (Place 3)
John Ellsworth
Robert Ainsworth
City of Point – Council (Place 5)
Jerry Don Cason
Carl Good Sr.
Rusk County
County Judge
Joel Hale – Republican
Judge - County Court at Law
Chad Wes Dean – Republican
District Clerk
Terri Pirtle Willard – Republican
County Clerk
Trudy McGill – Republican
County Treasurer
Andy Vinson – Republican
County Surveyor
Dwayne Miley – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Jackie Risinger – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Darlene Childress - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)
Jana Ross Enloe – Republican
Write-In
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Pat McCrory - Republican
Janice Bagley – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Cindy Redmon - Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Robert Kuykendall – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Bennie Whitworth - Republican
West Rusk ISD – Trustee
Sandra Smith
Robert Anderson
Randy Driver
Kevin Roy
Mt. Enterprise ISD – Trustee
John Walthall
Travis Owens
Blake Webb
Leverett’s Chapel ISD – Trustee
John Duncan
Alfred Bradford Jr.
Tammy White
Larry Lilly
Laneville ISD – Proposition A
For
Against
City of Henderson – Mayor
John W. (Buzz) Fullen
Jefferey Lynn Frey
Thomas Ward
City of Henderson – Council (District 2)
Michael Searcy
Reginald Weatherton
City of Henderson – Council (District 3)
Henry Pace
City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 1)
Nell McCarson-Langford
Freddy Swann
City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 3)
Kay Wagon
Jim Reese
City of Mt. Enterprise – Council (Position 5)
Carolyn McAllister
Brandon Jones
Mary Weems
City of Mt. Enterprise – Proposition A
For
Against
Smith County
District Judge – 241st Judicial District
Jack Skeen Jr. – Republican
District Judge - 321st Judicial District
Robert Wilson – Republican
Criminal District Attorney
Jacob Putman – Republican
County Judge
Nathaniel Moran – Republican
Michael K. Mast – Democrat
Judge – County Court at Law
Jason Ellis – Republican
Judge – County Court at Law No. 2
Taylor Heaton – Republican
Judge – County Court at Law No. 3
Floyd Getz – Republican
District Clerk
Penny Clarkston – Republican
County Clerk
Karen Phillips – Republican
County Treasurer
Kelli R. White - Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
JoAnn Hampton – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Quincy Beavers Jr. – Democrat
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Cary L. Nix – Republican
Randolph Scott – Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Andy Dunklin – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
James L. Meredith – Republican
Dustin G. Stephens - Democrat
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Thomas “Mitch” Shamburger – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 5)
Jon Wayne Johnson – Republican
Emergency Services (District 1) – Single Member (District 3)
Carolyn Todd
Matthew Fenwick
Emergency Services (District 1) – Single Member (District 2)
Louie Brown
Nathan Berry
Lindale ISD – Proposition A
For
Against
City of Whitehouse – Mayor
Charles Parker
City of Whitehouse – Council (Place 2)
Ginger Cardell
City of Whitehouse – Council (Place 4)
David Roquemore
City of Whitehouse – Proposition A
For
Against
Upshur County
District Judge – 115th Judicial District
Dean Fowler
Criminal District Attorney
Billy W. Byrd - Republican
County Judge
Todd Tefteller - Republican
District Clerk
Karen Bunn – Republican
Joyce Peoples – Democrat
County Clerk
Terri Ross – Republican
Claudette Bennett - Democrat
County Treasurer
Brandy Vick – Republican
Henrietta Smith – Democrat
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Dustin Nicholson – Republican
Jurel N. White – Democrat
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Jay W. Miller – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Wyone Manes – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Lyle Potter – Republican Party
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Rhonda T. Welch – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Anthony Betterton - Republican
Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 1)
Kelly Chabliss
Mallory Dippold Shelton
Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 2)
Jeff Webb
Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 4)
Tim Turner Jr.
Union Grove ISD – Trustee (Place 5)
Bennie Norris
Harmony ISD – Trustee
Jeremy Seahorn
Chad D. Wade
John H. Allen Jr.
Michael Pool
Van Zandt County
District Judge – 294th Judicial District
Chris Martin - Republican
Criminal District Attorney
Tonda Curry – Republican
County Judge
Don Kirkpatrick - Republican
Judge – County Court at Law
Joshua Wintters - Republican
District Clerk
Karen Wilson – Republican
County Clerk
Susan Strickland – Republican
County Treasurer
Kenny Edwards – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Virgil Melton Jr. – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Tim West - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Wade McMillan - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Sandra Plaster - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Herbert Dunn – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Scott Shinn – Republican
Wood County
Criminal District Attorney
Jim Wheeler – Republican
County Judge
Lucy Hebron – Republican
District Clerk
Donna Huston - Republican
County Clerk
Kelley Robinson Price - Republican
County Treasurer
Becky S. Burford - Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 2)
Jerry Gaskill – Republican
County Commissioner (Precinct 4)
Russell Acker - Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1)
Tony Gilbreath – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2)
Janae Holland – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 3)
Jerry E. Parker – Republican
Justice of the Peace (Precinct 4)
Cindy S. Weems - Republican