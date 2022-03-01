RESULTS: Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner Democratic primary heads into runoff

Brown is seeking his second term on the Gregg County Commissioners Court.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown and one of his challengers Danny Craig Sr. will face off in a May runoff election for the Democratic nomination after no candidate earned a majority of the vote.

Brown received 453 votes or 31.50% while Craig, who is a former Pct. 4 commissioner, received 562 votes or 39.08%, according to the most recent unofficial election results.

Other Democratic candidates G Floyd received 83 votes or 5.77% and Daryl Williams received 340 votes or 23.64%, results show.

Primary runoffs in Texas are scheduled for May 24, according to the secretary of state website.

Brown is seeking his second term on the Gregg County Commissioners Court. There are no Republican challengers in November.

Craig served as Pct. 4 commissioner for two terms from 1999 to 2006. He told the Longview News-Journal he has gained more wisdom and knowledge to help grow Gregg County.

Brown and his wife, Marlena Jackson, and two others, DeWayne Ward, Charlie Burns, were charged with election fraud connected to the 2018 Democratic primary for commissioner, in which Brown won by a margin of five votes over former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams.

All four have since entered guilty pleas in connection with the case.

Brown was initially charged with 23 felonies that include engaging in organized election fraud, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud.

Brown, 51, and Jackson, 52, pleaded guilty on Jan. 20 to one count each of election fraud. Through their plea agreement, both of them were sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine each.

Per the plea agreement, 124th District Judge Judge Alfonso Charles also required that they write letters apologizing to Gregg County residents and participate in community service.

Brown was not required to resign or prohibited from seeking reelection, according to his plea agreement.

Ward, 60, and Burns, 85, both entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor unlawful possession of ballot/ballot envelope. Court documents showed they received one year of probation each, required to write a letter of apology to Gregg County and to stay away from hotels or motels along U.S. 80 or Interstate 20.