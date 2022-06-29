Retired Major General, Tyler resident to be honored at Rose City AirFest

Landers said he spent all day every Saturday watching movies in the theater where his mom worked, and that's where his love for flying began.

Retired Major General Paul Landers was just a young child when he decided he wanted to be a pilot someday.

During World War II, Landers' father was away in the Marines, so and his mother lived with his grandparents in Oklahoma, where she worked at a local movie theater. Landers said he spent all day every Saturday watching movies in that theater, and that's where his love for flying began.

Landers will be one of three honorees at the reception prior to the Rose City AirFest on Friday.