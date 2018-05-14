While many this summer will be lounging by the pool, a retired Smith County judge is opening up a welding school in Uganda.

After retiring from the bench, Sam Griffith is making it his mission to help others, starting in Africa.

"I got tired of all these churches sending out missionaries that don't know how to farm, and reinvent the wheel," he said. "So, I just said, 'I'll do it.'"

While Griffith didn't have the tools himself, he learned. For months, he took welding courses at Tyler Junior College. After getting his certification, he said he's ready.

He'll be teaching more than just welding.

"Agriculture economics. I'll be teaching welding, and I'll be teaching you how to dig your own water well in your backyard," he said.

His goal is to help those in Uganda live a sustainable lifestyle, and decrease unemployment.

"Live with a purpose. Transform lives. Lift people up, and in transforming lives, it in turn transforms our lives," he said.

He hopes to one day have TJC students help out with teaching.

The school will open up in July. For information on how you can volunteer, contact Griffith at info@eatbeta.org.

