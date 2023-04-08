Returning to the stage in 'Footloose' after the loss of a family member

The world of music and theatre collided when Jinny Jo met her husband, Tom in Air Force Band.

TYLER, Texas — This weekend is the last showing of the musical “Footloose” at the Tyler Civic Theatre. Performers have been working hard to put on this musical. As they get ready to close out the show, there's a story behind the curtain of a theatrical family.

"It’s really cool. It’s like my mom’s passion," said Ben Harris, who plays Willard in 'Footloose.'

A passion Jinny Jo Harris shares with her son Ben and her daughter Berri.

"She loves doing it and it’s really cool watching her do it and doing it with her," Ben said.

The acting trio is ready to put on another performance, but they are missing a key member of their cast. The passion for performing started when Jinny met her husband Tom. He was a drummer in the Air Force Band for 24 years.

"He hired me to be his vocalist," Jinny said.

That’s when the world of music and theatre collided.

"He fell in love with musical theatre and that became a passion of ours as a couple," Jinny said.

Ten years ago she played the same role of Vi Moore – the same role she’s doing this year.

"Doing 'Footloose' ten years ago was one of my most memorable and positive experience on stage," Jinny said.

However, tonight that experience is different.

"I know where his favorite seats were here up in the corners. So I’ll look up there sometimes while I’m performing and just imagine that he were up there," Jinny said.

After each show, Tom would wait outside the theatre ready to talk about how the show went.

"Dad would’ve said this or made a joke about this," Berri Harris said, who plays Ariel in 'Footloose.'

A congratulatory hug that is missed.

"He would come up and he would give us a hug and tell us you did so well," Jinny said.

This is their first show together without him.

"Going out there and he won’t be there," Ben said.

Tom would play his instruments in the pit for many performances they were in.

"That was his one love playing the drums and seeing his smile on his face was really cool," Ben said.

Even though he may not be there tonight, watching with proud eyes. The Harris family says, Tom has the best seats in the house.

"We find comfort and peace in that and that we’re going to see him again…nothing will ever fully take him away from us," Berri said.