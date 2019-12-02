TYLER, Texas —

Two children remain in the hospital following a deadly home fire that happened in North Tyler Friday night.

Unfortunately, three people died in that same fire.

A 40-year-old male, 60-year-old woman and a 22-month-old toddler.

During this time of mourning, a community is remembering those who passed away.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for us,” Reverend Capers of Chapel C.M.E Church said.

He was his supporter, an avid church member and always willing to help whenever and wherever he could.

"You talk about someone who was present at Sunday church school worship experience, singer in the choir," He added

Now, his spot in the choir stand sits at the front of the church behind a cross covered in a drape in his honor. When he sat in that seat, he proved to be one of the reverends biggest supporters.

"He was one of the ones that was always, 'Preach Reverend! preach Reverend,' and I would always look back and he'll have that hand raised, yes sir."

Normally he's the one in the pulpit teaching those in front of him. But this time, It's the man behind him that's giving lessons.

"Celebrate life no matter what the condition, no matter what is before you celebrate life, be happy. Love people. Always be willing to serve no matter what."

A Vigil will be held tomorrow night at 7:30 at Miles Chapel C.M.E Church. In honor of those who died in the fire and the two children still in the hospital, as well as first responders who spent time helping the family.