Reward increased for information on East Texas man who's been missing for 6 months

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The family of an East Texas man who has been missing for six months has increased the reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

The family of Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, says they are now offering $2,500 reward for information that leads to Hoskins' location and if the person(s) responsible for his disappearance are arrested and convicted.

Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25, 2022, after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.

The vehicle was found abandoned on CR 4405. Hoskins was wearing jeans, a white shirt, a hoodie, hat and tennis shoes when he disappeared.

His tattoos include a heart organ on his chest, a devil and angel on his arm/shoulder area, "never give up" on his left forearm and a Psalm Bible verse on his upper right arm on the inside muscle, officials said.

Hoskins has green eyes and brown hair. He is 5'11" and weighs 150 pounds.