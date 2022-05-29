x
Deputy Richard Green dies after battling cancer, according to the PCSO

Green was a long-time employee of the PCSO, where he worked his was up to the position of deputy after beginning his career at the jail

POLK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 29, 2022.

Deputy Richard Green, #830, of the Polk County Sheriff's Office died last night from cancer. 

In a release from the PCSO, Green died last night after battling cancer for a long period of time. He was in the company of his family.

Green was a long-time employee of the PCSO, where he worked his was up to the position of deputy after beginning his career at the jail. According to family and friends, he was a great coworker and was always great to be around.

The PCSO will greatly miss him and asks for the community to keep his family in their thoughts.

