Deputy Richard Green dies after battling cancer, according to the PCSO

Green was a long-time employee of the PCSO, where he worked his was up to the position of deputy after beginning his career at the jail

Example video title will go here for this video

POLK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 29, 2022.

Deputy Richard Green, #830, of the Polk County Sheriff's Office died last night from cancer.

In a release from the PCSO, Green died last night after battling cancer for a long period of time. He was in the company of his family.

Green was a long-time employee of the PCSO, where he worked his was up to the position of deputy after beginning his career at the jail. According to family and friends, he was a great coworker and was always great to be around.