Deputy Richard Green dies after battling cancer, according to the PCSO

Deputy Richard Green, #830, of the Polk County Sheriff's Office died last night from cancer.
In a release from the PCSO, Green died last night after battling cancer for a long period of time. He was in the company of his family.
Green was a long-time employee of the PCSO, where he worked his was up to the position of deputy after beginning his career at the jail. According to family and friends, he was a great coworker and was always great to be around.
The PCSO will greatly miss him and asks for the community to keep his family in their thoughts.