REPORT: Rick Carlisle won't return as head coach of Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS — It looks like Rick Carlisle's time in Dallas has come to an end.
According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Carlisle informed Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban he wouldn't be returning as the franchise's coach next season despite having two years left on his contract.
Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas and led the Mavericks to their first-ever NBA championship in 2011.
"After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks," Carlisle said in a statement to ESPN. "This was solely my decision My family and I had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city. It has been an honor to work alongside Mark, Cynt, Donnie, Fin, Keith, Dirk, JKidd and every player and assistant coach I've had here. Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career."
According to Mavs.com, Carlisle, who also won a title as a player with Boston in 1986, is one of only 14 people to win an NBA championship as a player and a head coach.
Carlisle began his head coaching career with the Detroit Pistons in 2002. The next year, he joined the Indiana Pacers, leading the team to the most wins in franchise history.
