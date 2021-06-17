REPORT: Rick Carlisle won't return as head coach of Dallas Mavericks

Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas and led the Mavericks to their first-ever NBA championship in 2011.

DALLAS — It looks like Rick Carlisle's time in Dallas has come to an end.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Carlisle informed Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban he wouldn't be returning as the franchise's coach next season despite having two years left on his contract.

Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas and led the Mavericks to their first-ever NBA championship in 2011.

Rick Carlisle -- who led Dallas to the 2011 NBA championship -- informed Mavericks owner Mark Cuban today that he won't be returning as coach next season, Carlisle told ESPN. Carlisle had two years left on his contract. He spent 13 seasons as Mavericks coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 17, 2021

"After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks," Carlisle said in a statement to ESPN. "This was solely my decision My family and I had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city. It has been an honor to work alongside Mark, Cynt, Donnie, Fin, Keith, Dirk, JKidd and every player and assistant coach I've had here. Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career."

Rick Carlisle statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/zdKA8sWa4Y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 17, 2021

According to Mavs.com, Carlisle, who also won a title as a player with Boston in 1986, is one of only 14 people to win an NBA championship as a player and a head coach.

Carlisle began his head coaching career with the Detroit Pistons in 2002. The next year, he joined the Indiana Pacers, leading the team to the most wins in franchise history.